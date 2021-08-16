Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. 3,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,434 over the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.