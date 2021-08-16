Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VEGPF stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62.

VEGPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.