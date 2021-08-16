Veil Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.39 or 1.00002715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.27 or 0.01044905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.00376375 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.68 or 0.00438797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00080082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

