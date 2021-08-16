Velocity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Velocity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VELOU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Velocity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS VELOU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Velocity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VELOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,556,000.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

