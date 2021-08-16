Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

