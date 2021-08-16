Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VTR opened at $57.09 on Monday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

