Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.00

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 1462832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.90).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

