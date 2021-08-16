Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $83.48 million and approximately $36.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00129619 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,995,844,961 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

