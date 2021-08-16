Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Vericel worth $38,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 443,802 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.07 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

