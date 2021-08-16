VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $2,090.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.86 or 0.99982270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00034554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00079735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012736 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000573 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,921,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.