Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $83.91 on Monday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.