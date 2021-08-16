Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 6.9%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.60. 109,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,302,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

