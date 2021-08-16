Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report $153.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $156.09 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $96.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $529.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $575.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

