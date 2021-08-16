Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

