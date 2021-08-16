Verso Token Price Tops $0.0492 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Verso Token has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $107,833.00 worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verso Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00158602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.32 or 1.00003981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.57 or 0.00918483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00677474 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.