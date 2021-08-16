Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Short Interest Update

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.83. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

