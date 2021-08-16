Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 422.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vertex worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 291,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 40.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -147.76.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

