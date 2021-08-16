Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $10.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.85.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $194.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.