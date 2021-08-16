Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Resource Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.76 million and a PE ratio of -52.86. Vertex Resource Group has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Vertex Resource Group

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

