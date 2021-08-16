Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Veru in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VERU. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.21 million, a P/E ratio of -756.24 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

