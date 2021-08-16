VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period.

