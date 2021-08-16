VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned 0.61% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VSDA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.93. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

