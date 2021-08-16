VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSMV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

