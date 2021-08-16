VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.90 million and $66,693.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

