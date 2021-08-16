Vidulum (VDL) Market Capitalization Achieves $128,049.21

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $128,049.21 and $187.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005542 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

