ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,592,608 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 25.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 113,804 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 214,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

