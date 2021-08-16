VIG (VIG) One Day Volume Tops $664.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $873,091.33 and $664.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.