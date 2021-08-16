Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Down 42.9% in July

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VBFC traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $47.81. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Village Bank and Trust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.