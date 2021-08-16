VINchain (VIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $260,231.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $260,231.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00937945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00110511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047470 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.