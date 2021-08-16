Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Up 51.0% in July

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. Vinco Ventures has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.40.
Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.
About Vinco Ventures
Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.