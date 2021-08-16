Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Up 51.0% in July

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. Vinco Ventures has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.40.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

