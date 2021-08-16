Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

