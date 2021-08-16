Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,013,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

