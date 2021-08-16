Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,745,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $11,376,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,013,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

