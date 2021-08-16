Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $1,790,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 157,702 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSE NCZ opened at $5.32 on Monday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

