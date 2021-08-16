Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.00. 262,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,791. The company has a market cap of $455.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.62. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

