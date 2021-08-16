Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,683 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $87,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.66 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.