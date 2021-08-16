Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

