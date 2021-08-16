VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VTGN opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,879,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

