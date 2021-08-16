VivoPower International (VVPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $5.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 million, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

