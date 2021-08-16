VNX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $6,335.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

