Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vodafone Group worth $40,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.