Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 24.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.39. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 14.40 and a fifty-two week high of 29.85.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.5917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.