voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in voxeljet during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in voxeljet during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.16.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 80.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.99%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

