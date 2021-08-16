Vroom, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 555.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.