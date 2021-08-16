VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Major Shareholder Sells $755,740.31 in Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VYNE stock remained flat at $$1.78 during midday trading on Monday. 1,853,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

