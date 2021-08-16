W Green Pay Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $150,678.53 and $12,759.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00894996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00101875 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.