W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00.

TDG traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $603.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,248. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

