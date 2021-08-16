WalkMe Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WalkMe in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,621,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,750,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

