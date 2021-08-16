Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001931 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $69.49 million and $14.32 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.64 or 0.06883751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00152296 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,289,578 coins and its circulating supply is 77,568,546 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.