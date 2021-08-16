Wanchain Trading Up 17.6% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $162.83 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00041399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00294904 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00038569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,120.20 or 0.02430609 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,503,249 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

